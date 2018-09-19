Road closed after boy, 11, hit by car in Leeds

Have your say

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving an 11-year-old boy and a car this afternoon.

Police say the boy was seriously injured in the crash on Wide Lane, Morley, just before 2pm today.

West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.58pm today police were contacted by the ambulance service who are attending a serious road traffic incident involving a child pedestrian and a vehicle.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene dealing with the incident and a road closure is in place."

The driver of the vehicle has stopped and spoken to police.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.