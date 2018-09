Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Guiseley this morning.

The victim, who is in her 60s, was conscious and is believed to have suffered a hip injury just after 11am.

She was struck by a black Seat Ibiza on Station Road.

The road has been closed and buses are currently diverted.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 619.

