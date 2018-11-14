Road closed in Leeds as police deal with incident near Co-op store

A key commuter route into Leeds is closed this morning due to a police incident.

Cardigan Road in Burley is shut near to the Co-op, with a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police saying officers were called to a “domestic related incident” at about 3.45am.

Firefighters and paramedics are also said to be at the scene, an address on Cardigan Road.

The police spokesman said there were no reports of injuries or arrests at this stage.

Bus company First says its 19 and 19a services are diverting away from Cardigan Road.