Police have closed a road after a serious accident involving a cyclist and a car in North Yorkshire.

Woodland Stables Road at Langton, near Malton, is closed after the accident shortly after 8am today.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Also in the news: New £90,000 access system to improve security at Scarborough Town Hall

Winds of up to 80mph possible for North of England as Storm Helene moves on

More councils could 'go under' like Northamptonshire, warns Wakefield leader