Several roads in Harehills will be shut this weekend due to a religious parade.

The local Islamic community is celebrating the festival of Mawlid, which marks the birthday of the prophet Muhammad.

Harehills Lane, Roundhay Road, Bayswater Road and Harehills Road will be closed to traffic for four hours on Sunday, from 10am until 2pm.

All are welcome to watch the parade.