Emergency services, as well as Humberside Police, were called to the scene at Hessle Road at 2.25pm on Sunday.
They said a silver Ford Mondeo had collided with a black Ford Fiesta car and bollard near to the junction with St Nectan Close. A man was taken by ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The other driver was uninjured and road closures remain in place, a spokesperson for Humberside Police has said tonight.
They added: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, who have not yet spoken to us, to call our 101 number quoting log 306 of today, 17 October."