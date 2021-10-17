Road closures in Hull as man dies following collision

A man has died following a collision between two cars in Hull this afternoon.

By Emma Ryan
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 7:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 7:18 pm

Emergency services, as well as Humberside Police, were called to the scene at Hessle Road at 2.25pm on Sunday.

They said a silver Ford Mondeo had collided with a black Ford Fiesta car and bollard near to the junction with St Nectan Close. A man was taken by ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other driver was uninjured and road closures remain in place, a spokesperson for Humberside Police has said tonight.

Police remain at the scene of a fatal collision in Hull.

They added: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, who have not yet spoken to us, to call our 101 number quoting log 306 of today, 17 October."

