Emergency services, as well as Humberside Police, were called to the scene at Hessle Road at 2.25pm on Sunday.

They said a silver Ford Mondeo had collided with a black Ford Fiesta car and bollard near to the junction with St Nectan Close. A man was taken by ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other driver was uninjured and road closures remain in place, a spokesperson for Humberside Police has said tonight.

Police remain at the scene of a fatal collision in Hull.