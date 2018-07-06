Road closures in Leeds city centre for 10K race this Sunday

Have your say

July 8 marks the annual Leeds 10K and with this multiple roads throughout the city centre will be closed.

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 05:00 on Saturday July 7 and 16:00 on Sunday July 8.

Leeds will provide the backdrop to this annual running race

Access for emergency service vehicles shall be retained throughout the duration of the event.

All roads either crossing or having a junction with the listed roads will also be closed at that point.

Sunday July 8

Albion Street (whole street) 09:00-10:15

Bishopgate Street (whole street) 08:30-10:35

Burley Place (whole street) 08:30- 11:30

Call Lane (whole street) 08:30-10:25

Calverley Street (Great George Street to The Headrow) 04:00-13:00

Commercial Road (Kirkstall Road to Kirkstall Lane) 08:30-11:30

Cookridge Street (whole street) 04:00- 13:00

East Parade (South Parade to The Headrow) 04:00-13:00

Eastgate (whole street) 05:00-11:30

Great George Street (Calverley Street to Dudley Way) 04:00 13:00

Great George Street (Dudley Way to Woodhouse Lane) 08:30 09:45- access to The Light available via Dudley Way (against usual flow of traffic)

The Headrow (Albion Street to Vicar Lane) 04:00-11:30

The Headrow (Park Row to Albion Street) 09:00-10:15

The Headrow (eastbound) (Oxford Place to Cookridge Street) 04:00-16:00

The Headrow (westbound) (Park Row to Oxford Place) 04:00-16:00

Inner Ring Road (eastbound carriageway) (Slip road to West Street) 06:00-13:00

Inner Ring Road (westbound carriageway) (Slip road to Park Lane) 06:00 13:00

Kirkstall Road (eastbound) (whole street) 08:30-12:00

Kirkstall Road (westbound) (whole street) 08:30-11:30

Merrion Street (Wade Lane to New Briggate) 05:00-11:30

Neville Street (whole street) 08:30-10:35

New Briggate (whole street) 05:00-11:30

New Market Street (whole street) 08:30-10:25

Portland Crescent (whole street) 04:00-13:00

Sovereign Street (whole street) 08:30-10:25

Swinegate (Call Lane to Sovereign Street) 08:30-10:25

Viaduct Road Junction with Burley Place 08:30-11:30

Vicar Lane (New Briggate to The Headrow) 05:00-12:00

Vicar Lane (The Headrow to New Market Street) 08:30-10:25

Wade Lane (Belgrave Street to Merrion Street) 05:00-11:30

Wellington Street (whole street) 08:30-10:35

West Street (Kirkstall Road to Park Lane) 08:30-13:00

Willow Road (Kirkstall Road to Burley Road) 08:30-12:00

Parking Suspensions

Alexander Street 18:00 Saturday July7 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Bishopgate Street (loading bay) 05:00 Sunday July 8 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Call Lane 18:00 Saturday July 7 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Calverley Street 18:00 Saturday July 7 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Cookridge Street 05:00 Saturday July 7 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Dudley Way 05:00 Saturday July 7 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Sovereign Street 05:00 Sunday July 8 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

St. Annes Street 05:00 Saturday July 7 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Swinegate 07:00 Sunday July 8 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Vicar Lane 05:00 Saturday July 7 to 14:00 Sunday July 8

Suspension of One Way Traffic Flow

Bingley Street, Dudley Way, Great George Street, St Annes Street

Portland Crescent closed between 04:00 and 13:00 on Sunday 8th July – Access to Rose Bowl only