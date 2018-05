Have your say

A road in Otley has been shut in anticipation of a dangerously unstable tree falling onto the highway.

The tree on West Chevin Road is estimated to weigh around 20 tonnes.

Leeds City Council forestry staff are at the scene and have predicted that it will fall within the next day.

On Saturday, a large tree fell onto an access road near Roundhay Park, trapping hundreds of cars inside the park.

Ward councillor Sandy Lay took these photos.