Road outside Boston Spa school closed due to 'sinkhole'

A road has been closed outside a busy Boston Spa school due to the appearance of a sinkhole.

A closure is in place on Clifford Moor Road outside Boston Spa Academy due to reported damage to pipes under the road, which has caused the sinkhole to appear.

Buses have been diverted after the road closure was put in place last night (Tuesday).

Boston Spa Parish Council said on their Twitter account: "Police have closed the road outside Boston Spa School due to a sink hole, Clifford Moor Road closed from Primrose Lane to school gates, we’ll keep you posted."

The school themselves offered a diversion, saying on Twitter last night: "Please take care approaching our site by vehicle tomorrow. There will be road works that close part of Clifford Moor Road.

"You will be fine if you approaching from Clifford, but others may have to divert onto Primrose Lane and Church Street and then come in from Clifford."