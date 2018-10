Have your say

Emergency crews are dealing with a serious traffic accident which has closed a road in North Yorkshire.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the B1363 between Wiggington, near York, and Sutton-on-the-Forest following the crash at around 7.30am today (Monday).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The road is closed and will be for some time.

"Please avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene."