Road works: All the planned Yorkshire roadworks this week

Here is a full list of planned roadworks throughout Yorkshire and the Humber for the upcoming week.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M180 junction 3 Midmoor

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 21 May for general cleaning and maintenance. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 3 to junction 4 Westmoor

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 21 May for bridge repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 33 Catcliffe

The southbound entry and exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 21 May for carriageway works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct

The northbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight for two nights from Wednesday 23 May for technology works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 37 Dodworth

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 24 May for technology works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 38 to junction 39 Durkar

The southbound exit slip road at Woolley services will be closed overnight on Tuesday 22 May for technology works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 42 Lofthouse

The northbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads overnight for two nights from Monday 21 May for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for four nights from Monday 21 May for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 31 Normanton to junction 30 Rothwell

The westbound carriageway will be closed from junction 31 to junction 30 for two nights from Wednesday 23 May. The closures for bridge maintenance work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The clockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 21 May. The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until summer for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1T Barnsdale to Ferrybridge

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 21 May for barrier renewal work. The northbound and southbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with a 40mph speed restriction until May.

A64 Tadcaster to Bilbrough Top

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place until the end of June for barrier renewal work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7. The overall scheme is due to be completed in summer.

A180 Great Coates to Stallingbrough

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 22 May for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A180 Pyewipe to Great Coates

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 21 May for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.