Roads remain closed after major fire at Northallerton Tyre and Battery Centre

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area where a major fire broke out in Northallerton as roads around the scene remain closed.

Dozens of firefighters were drafted in to tackle the fire at Northallerton Tyre and Battery Centre in Brompton Road under control yesterday evening amid fears that gas cylinders inside could explode.

Homes were evacuated in Priory Close, while shoppers and staff at a nearby Asda were also moved out of the store as a precaution.

In its latest update, North Yorkshire Fire Service said: "We remain at the scene of the vehicle workshop fire in Northallerton this morning.

"Roads around the scene remain closed so we're still asking people to avoid the area."

Firefighters remain at Northallerton Tyre and Battery Centre. Picture: Google

South Tees Hospitals said last night that the fire was restricting access to the Friarage Hospital, but A&E was not affected.

It said all planned operations and appointments would go ahead today (Thursday).

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.