Robber preys on young woman in Leeds street

Police have released this reconstructed image of a man they suspect of robbing a young woman in Leeds street.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was walking along Gipton Wood Avenue when she was approached by a man who threatened her and demanded her property.

The victim ran to get help nearby and the suspect made off.

Anyone who may be able to identify the person in the picture, or who may have any information about the incident when occurred between 8.20pm and 8.35pm last Friday, is asked to call Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference number 13170550889.