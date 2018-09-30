Robert de Niro is coming to Leeds - here's how much it will cost to have dinner with him

Actor Robert de Niro is promising to share his 'life story' with fans for the first time EVER in Leeds.

The 75-year-old New Yorker, famous for his roles in The Godfather, Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, is appearing at two exclusive black tie dinner evenings in Leeds and Birmingham this November.

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted training at Leeds gym

An Experience with Robert de Niro at the New Dock exhibition centre in the Royal Armouries will take place on November 26 - and fans have already signed up in large numbers ahead of tickets going on sale.

The event isn't cheap - tickets start from £145, including a meal, and go up to £365.

It's the first time the veteran actor, director and producer has shared his life story with a live audience.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday October 3 at 10am.

In 2017 actor and Mr Universe winner Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared at a similar black tie evening at the Royal Armouries. He stayed at the Dakota Deluxe Hotel before heading to local gym 1RM Elite Training Studio for a workout.