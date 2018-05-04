Rock music named as Sheffield's favourite genre in new survey

Rock is Sheffield's favourite music genre, according to a new survey.

With bands such as Def Leppard, Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon all hailing from the city, it isn't too surprising that loud rock music was named as Sheffield's favourite.

The UK wide study found that Sheffield wasn't alone in favouring rock.

Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle and Southampton also named it as their number one genre, while in Birmingham and Bristol, hip-hop leads the way.

People in London and Oxford both prefer dance, Liverpool is a city of pop lovers while Leicester's chosen musical choice is urban.

The study also found that mpre than eight million Brits aged 18 and over have never been to a gig, while more than 16 million haven’t experienced live music in the past 10 years.

Londoners are the biggest live music fans, with one in six attending a gig at least once a month.

But almost one in five people aged 55 and over have never been to a gig before, while people in Yorkshire and the Humber are the least likely to have gone to a gig.

According to the O2 research, many people who have never been to a gig claim the price puts them off, while 23 per cent said they find crowds overwhelming and 15 per cent say they lived too far from a venue.