Rockets, castles and karts: 10 of the craziest indoor play centres for kids in and around Sheffield

Have your say

Indoor play centres have been around for a long time and they continue to be a place where children can run free and let off steam, all whilst enjoying themselves at the same time. There are a wide array of them in and around Sheffield, many of which go to great lengths to make sure your little ones have fun, incorporating karts, laser tag, castles and climbing rockets into the mix.

Runaround Play Centre, Sheffield

All 10 of these South Yorkshire play centres have slides, a staple of children's activity centres

This play centre has an incredible amount of activities for you kids to partake in and there’s even a under 3s' zone, which features a Little Tykes Car Track.

The larger play area is spread over several levels and includes a 4 lane racing slide, a talking tree, a novelty ball shower feature and even a climbing rocket.



There's also a Football and Basketball based sports area where kids can run around and compete against their friends.

For more information click here.

Big Tops Play Centre, Sheffield

This play centre offers indoor soft play, disco rooms, a role play area, build a bear, slides, ball pits, activity sessions, toddler sessions and even laser tag.

For more information click here.



Treasure Island, Rotherham

This 3-tiered soft play centre features a pirate adventure and even a jurassic dinosaur land, alongside baby and toddler areas, a big play frame with slides and go karts.

For more information click here.

Monkey Bizness, Sheffield

This large soft play centre has 2 large play frames, curly slides, large slides and baby slides, ball pits, tunnels, ropes and more.

There are also rides and arcade games, activities/toddler sessions and a cafe serving hot/cold food.

For more information click here.

Kiddy Winx Learn & Play Cafe, Thurnscoe, Rotherham

This learn and play cafe is open plan and has 2 separate areas. It has a baby and toddler play area with toys for under 2’s, and a role play area with a play kitchen, garage, shop, bakery, wooden tunnel/slide, wooden toys, dress up and puzzles.

It is a play centre which encourages children to learn through play and is suitable for children up to the age of 5.

For more information click here.



Camelot Play Castle, Rotherham

Camelot Play Castle allows your kids to go on a magical adventure, exploring the many levels of Camelot's castle-themed play frame.

There are slides, ball pits and climb, a castle and your little ones can even roam free outside in Camelot’s adventure park, where they can grab a spade and create their very own castle made out of sand, alongside unleashing their inner camper exploring the tents.

For more information click here.



Megakidz Indoor Play Centre, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England

Designed just for under 8’s, this play centre allows your kids to enjoy a soft play centre filled with a huge bouncy castle, ball pools, rope swings and a colourful climbing frame.

There are often events held at this play centre, including Princess and Pirate themed parties and Rhythm and Rhyme sessions, so there’s plenty for your kids to enjoy and do.

For more information click here.



Jungle Monkeys, Sheffield

Jungle Monkeys is a fun environment where the little ones can play, explore and interact with other children.

The main play area comprises of dangle snakes which are great for swinging from,a double slide, a dizzy disc and a ball pool. There is also a great range of toys to play with, including a dressing up box, shape sorting and they also regularly hold singing sessions.

For more information click here.

Pirates Cove Indoor Play Centre, Barnsley

This indoor play centre has 3 multi-levels of adventure to explore, including 9 slides, 3 huge ball pools, bouncy castles and cargo nets.

With over 2300 square feet of play centre to explore, there’s plenty of space for your kids to climb, crawl and run free, whilst you sit back and enjoy a cuppa.



For more information click here.



The Play Arena, Sheffield

This play centre offers not only indoor, but outdoor space for your children to enjoy, including coordinated activities, a baby area, toddler area, huge play frame, large snappy crocodile, kart track and Skyrider.



For more information click here.