Roseberry Topping’s champion view in the snow

THE MATTERHORN of Yorkshire offered unrivalled views to one intrepid hiker who took advantage of a perfect blue sky to climb Roseberry Topping as the county shivered.

It might be smaller in stature to its counterpart in the Alps which shares a similar distinctive shape, but the scenery is just as breathtaking on a cloudless day when the North York Moors and coast come into vision.

Yet, while some parts of Britain became snow-bound, a piercingly cold wind was the biggest obstacle to confront those who were brave enough to venture out when the weather was at its benign best.

However, while Roseberry Topping is one of the more imposing natural wonders of Yorkshire and Cleveland, its beauty is the fact that the summit, standing at 1,050 feet above sea level, is so accessible.

It is carefully managed by the National Trust which says the walk from the public car park in Newton-Under-Roseberry to the peak can be completed by anyone with a basic level of fitness in half an hour.

When walkers do reach the top, the view is akin to standing on the roof of the world – the same exultancy felt by all those who conquer Roseberry Topping’s ‘big brother’ in Europe.

And Yorkshire hikers will be following in the footsteps of legends like 1981 Grand National winning-jockey Bob Champion who grew up nearby. When he was recovering from cancer, he proved his fitness by running up and down the slopes before partnering Aldaniti to a tear-jerking victory.

Asked to name five things that he could not live without, Roseberry Topping featured near the top of the list. “It is an incredibly beautiful place surrounded by bluebell woods, moorland and even a disused quarry,” he eulogised. “Every time I venture back to my northern roots I always climb the hill as the views are absolutely outstanding.” And in all weathers.

Technical details: Nikon D5 camera, 300mm lens with a 1.4 teleconverter, exposure of 1/800th sec @ f11, ISO 250.