Rotherham man jailed for minimum of 24.5 years for murder of teenage girl

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 24-and-a-half years for murdering a teenage girl from Rotherham

Shea Peter Heeley, aged 19, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, was sentenced to life behind bars and was told it will be 2042 before he will first be eligible to be considered for parole.

Leonne Weeks was stabbed to death

READ MORE: Angry scenes as man admits murdering Rotherham girl, 16

The killer stabbed 16-year-old Leonne Weeks 28 times before concealing her body under a discarded sofa on a path just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, in January last year.

FUNERAL: Hundreds say emotional farewell to teenager



Heeley admitted murder during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last month, when he was warned he would be jailed 'for a very long time indeed'.

REACTION:Community in a state of shock over death of teenage girl in Dinnington

More to follow.