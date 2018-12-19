Rotherham United threaten racist fans with lifetime ban 

Rotherham United has threatened racist fans with lifetime bans following a number of recent incidents.

The club said it is aware of ‘some recent isolated incidents of racial abuse by a small minority’ of supporters at their matches.

Rotherham United's stadium

The Championship club said it had ‘decided to take extra measures in identifying anyone responsible for this type of behaviour’ in the wake of the incidents at both home and away games.

The club said in a statement: "Anyone proven to have used racially abusive language will receive a lifetime ban from Rotherham United and we will provide any assistance necessary to South Yorkshire Police to assist them in securing criminal convictions.

“For away matches we will contact the opposing club and agree what measures are required as well as provide them with any relevant intelligence that we feel is necessary."

The club urged supporters to report incidents of abuse, saying: "We would welcome as much information as possible stating the stand, row, seat and description of the person as well as the comments that they have made."

It added: "We welcome the co-operation of all of our supporters in assisting us to eradicate this problem and we know the majority will be appalled by the actions of a few individuals who we do not want following our club."

Rotherham's statement follows high-profile incidents of abuse at Premier League matches, which prompted the Premier League to urge fans to support their teams ‘in passionate, positive and respectful ways’.