Roundhay Park bonfire 2018: This is what time the fireworks start

Roundhay Park's public bonfire and fireworks display attracts around 70,000 people every year - and it's always held on November 5.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's event:-

What time is the fire lit?

The huge bonfire pile on Soldiers Field will be ignited at 7.30pm.

What time do the fireworks start?

The display begins at 8pm.

How much is entry?

The event is council-funded and free to the public.

Where can I park?

There's very little parking available nearby and many of the streets are closed off for safety reasons. We recommend getting the bus if you're coming from town or walking if you live nearby.

Which roads are closed?

Princes Avenue, Park View Crescent, Street Lane between Princes Avenue and Old Park Road, and Lidgett Park Road between Princes Avenue and Old Park Road are all shut to traffic from 6pm.

What else is available?

There are several food and drink stalls and a number of fairground attractions.

Can I bring sparklers?

No - they're banned for safety reasons.

Where can I go for a drink afterwards?

There are several pubs within a short walk of the park - the Roundhay Fox is the closest, and down at the Oakwood end there's Stew and Oyster and The Roundhay. All are very busy on Bonfire Night.