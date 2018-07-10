Roundhay Park is hosting these open air plays this summer

Have your say

Fancy watching some classic theatre in the glorious surroundings of Roundhay Park?

The park is hosting open-air performances of three plays this August.

Heartbreak Productions will be staging their own adaptations of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, children's classic The Railway Children and Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Performances take place on the lawn outside The Mansion. A canopy will be provided for premium ticket holders, and guests can bring their own furniture.

Much Ado About Nothing will be staged on July 13 at 7.30pm and on July 14 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

The Railway Children will be performed on August 4 at 2pm and 6.30pm, and August 5 at 5pm.

The season ends with Pride and Prejudice on August 25 at 2pm and 7pm and August 26 at 5pm.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £11 for children.

Book at Heartbreak Productions