Roundhay Park new playground unveiled after mums raised £159,000

A REVAMPED children’s playground has been officially unveiled at Roundhay Park after a successful fundraising campaign by a group of mums.

The Friends of Roundhay Park team of five mums started fundraising last April to raise cash to replace dilapidated play equipment at the under sevens play area near the Lakeside Cafe.

Opening of the new playground at Roundhay Park. Eloise White tries out one of the new swings.

Their Roundhay Playground Appeal captured the hearts of the local community and businesses and a total of £159,000 was raised.

Students from John James Special School joined today’s (Frid Jan 17) celebrations and enjoyed playing on the new equipment.

Ropundhay parent and regular park visitor Michelle Schneider, said: “The playground was always such a let down - the equipment was falling apart.

“It’s fantastic to see some regeneration and the community coming together to fund it. A big thank you to the Roundhay Playground Appeal.”

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for the environment, said: “It is such a great pleasure to see what can happen when the local community come together with the local authority to make something special happen.

“This playground is fantastic and is the culmination of lots of hard work from five busy mums, my friends from the Friends of Roundhay Park, local businesses and my department.”

Fundraising mum Sara Dawson, said: “Roundhay Park is iconic, it deserves a first-class play park and we are so excited to make this a reality.”

The team won a writing competition to describe their dream playground and were awarded £50,000 in match funding by playground equipment supplier Kompan.

They also successfully bid for £30,000 from the Veolia Environmental Trust and were awarded £20,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Wade’s Charity contributed £5,000, Roundhay ward councillors donated £10,000 and The Friends of Roundhay Park donated £20,000.

– Roundhay Park’s first ever historical timeline featuring unseen images from the last 200 years was also unveiled at today’s (Frid Jan 17) event

Local historians contributed images from various sources including Leeds Museums, Friends of Roundhay Park and Yorkshire Post Newspapers.

The history boards show how people in Leeds have used the park over the years.