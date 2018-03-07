Route and speakers confirmed for pro-EU march through Leeds

The route of a pro-EU protest march through Leeds city centre later this month has been confirmed, along with a host of guest speakers.

The #Great Northern March to stop Brexit is planning what it calls the "largest pro-EU march planned in the north of England this year".

The organisers, Leeds for Europe group, are calling for thousands of people to converge on Leeds to "voice your opposition to Brexit and your desire to remain a citizen of the EU".

The 2.1km route starts by meeting at the The Headrow in front of the City library at 11am on Saturday, March 24.

It will then proceed south down Park Row to City Square before turning east into Boar Lane.

It will then continue along Duncan Street and turn north into New Market Street, before continuing along Vicar Lane.

The march will the turn west into The Headrow and return to start point in The Headrow, in front of the City library.

Spanish healthcare professional Joan Pons Laplana, co-editor of the book 'In Limbo: Brexit Testimonies from EU Citizens in the UK'Elena Remigi and chair of group 'Bremain in Spain' Sue Wilson have all been confirmed as guest speakers at the protest, along with Lord Andrew Adonis, Prof Anthony Grayling and Richard Corbett MEP.