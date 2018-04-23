Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy weighing 8lbs 7oz.

The Royal baby is fifth in line for the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Catherine went into labour this morning and both mother and child are said to be doing well.

Kensington Palace's tweets said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."