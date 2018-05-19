Royal family fans celebrate Harry and Meghan’s wedding around the world

From Moscow to New York, Johannesburg to Ibiza, royal watchers around the world are attending parties to celebrate the wedding of Harry and Meghan.

In the Russian capital there was applause at St Andrew’s Anglican Church as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were declared husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Rev Canon Malcolm Rogers told the Press Association around 200 people of different nationalities, roughly two thirds of them Russian, were at the church less than a mile from the Kremlin.

“The talk (by Rev Michael Curry) received applause - and people were a bit amused by how congregation looked during the address,” he said.

“People applauded when the declaration of marriage was made... . It’s really quite special to watch service in a church setting with Brits, US citizens, Russians and people from around the world.

“In the current tensions, especially here in Moscow, it is a great thing to bring us together - perhaps an example of the power of love spoken about by the preacher.”

Rev Canon Rogers is the Chaplain of St Andrews and the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Apokrisarios to the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia.

Across the Atlantic, it was an early start for those heading to the British International School of New York for a bash fit for a prince and princess.

Their royal wedding viewing party began at 6.30am, but the promise of a ride on a carousel, a chance to pet a “royal” pony and dance around a maypole meant 300 children - and adults - had RSVPd.

One of the school’s directors, Abigail Greystoke, told the Press Association it was a question of: “How do you bring the fairytale to New York City?”

She said: “We want to bring that fairytale to life in a modern and interesting way for the children,” but admitted: “I haven’t dared tally up how much it is (costing).”

Free and open to the public, attendees at the Waterside Plaza in Manhattan were watching the events unfold on big screens.

Later a party on the plaza was in store with flower arranging and crown making for the children while a bowler hat-wearing band and a “royal steed” provided further entertainment.

“The thinking was how do we bring this event to life with the notion of horses and pageantry,” Ms Greystoke said.

“A full-sized horse might have been a bit daunting for the children, so a pony is the closest we can get to a royal steed in Manhattan.

“Unfortunately we’ve got some very British weather, but it’s better Harry and Meghan got the sunshine than us.

“We’ve got 80 Union Jack umbrellas so there will be splash of red, white and blue.”

Nearly 5,600 miles away from Windsor, in South Africa, organisers of a party for up to 5,000 people were putting the finishing touches to the decorations ahead of the ceremony.

As well as the champagne, there were Union flag cupcakes and even bagpipe players.

Lize Millward, manager at 1Fox in Johannesburg, told the Press Association: “We are having a royal wedding screening, we have British flags all over the show.

“According to our Facebook, 9,200 people are interested in joining us today and we can do 5,000.

“People seem to like them because Harry is a really down-to-earth person, no chip on his shoulder, and Meghan, being an actress, people have seen her on TV and are interested in her.”

On Harry’s passion for the continent, she added: “At least they think about Africa, he has visited here and William has too.”

Meanwhile, on the island of Ibiza, Stuart and Natalie Beckwith were opening early at the Queen Vic pub in Santa Eulalia.

“We’ve decked the place out with bunting, there are posters on the walls and we’ve got Pimm’s and lemonade. We’re keeping it British,” said Mr Beckwith.

Originally from Northamptonshire, the couple have run the pub for more than 10 years and celebrated William’s marriage to Kate in similar fashion seven years ago.

“All the Brits that are over here on holiday love the royal family and they want to watch it and celebrate.

“We want the Brits to know that even over here we still like to get involved.”

Nearly 12,000 miles from Windsor Castle, revellers at the Pegasus Arms in Christchurch, New Zealand, had an extravagant evening of celebration ahead of them.

“We’ve got an amazing wedding DJ who will be pumping out some romantic tunes, an awesome New Zealand comedian from Christchurch - Shay Horay. He’ll be making an entrance at 8pm dressed as the Queen - with stuffed corgi,” owner Alex Brackstone said.

“He’ll make a wedding speech and judge our best-dressed royal costume competition.

“We’ve got a wedding cake and lots of bubbles and of course will be televising the main event.”