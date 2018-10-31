Royal Mail to open Christmas post centre in Yorkshire with hundreds of new jobs

Royal Mail is to open six temporary parcel centres to help deal with Christmas deliveries including one in Wakefield.

The centres - in Atherstone, Warwickshire; Bathgate, West Lothian; Cardiff; Skelmersdale, Lancashire; Wakefield, West Yorkshire; and Greenford, west London - will be staffed by 2,700 temporary seasonal workers.

They will open from mid-November and will help deal with the tens of millions of parcels sent during the festive period.

Royal Mail handled almost 150 million parcels last Christmas.

New Christmas jobs

There is currently no detail about exactly how the jobs will divide between each centre.

With six centres, if jobs were divided evenly between each one, then there would be 450 jobs per centre, but Royal Mail has yet to issue further details on each Christmas post hub or on how to apply.