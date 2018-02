Have your say

Passengers at Leeds Bradford Airport spotted an unusual sight above the runways yesterday.

They were treated to a low pass by a Royal Navy-operated Hawk fighter plane.

The aircraft performed a low pass over the runway

The aircraft, which is the same model used by the RAF's Red Arrows display team, came from RAF Leeming.

The Navy uses Hawks in a support and training role as part of simulated combat exercises involving ships of the fleet.

Photos by Andrew Easby.