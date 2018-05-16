Royal visit for 160th Great Yorkshire Show

A visit by the Royal family has been confirmed by organisers of England's premier agriculture event, the Great Yorkshire Show.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will join the 130,000 visitors expected to flock to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Wednesday, July 11.

Show Director Charles Mills has welcomed the news of her return to the show, having visited a number of times, most recently in 2014.

Mr Mills said: “We are honoured by Her Royal Highness's visit and it is always wonderful to welcome a visitor with such a genuine interest in farming and the countryside. We will be able to show the Princess some of the best animals in the country as well as the very best of rural life, food and farming.”

The showcase of farming and the countryside will see competitive classes, including cattle, poultry and other events including international show jumping held.

Regional produce will also be on display, with an extensive food hall organised for the day alongside fashion shows.

The 160th Great Yorkshire Show runs from Tuesday, July 10 to Thursday, July 12.