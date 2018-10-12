Royal wedding: Eugenie and Jack share first kiss as married couple

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank have shared their first kiss as a married couple.

The Princess of York and Mr Brooksbank kissed on the West Steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following their ceremony.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. PIC: PA

The happy couple were surrounded by the bridal party, including Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince George, five, as they enjoyed the happy moment.

They shared two shy kisses on the steps, one just outside the chapel, and another before they boarded the Scottish State Coach for a public ride around Windsor.

As Eugenie and Jack left the castle, they passed the Galilee Porch at St George’s Chapel, where they were waved off by other senior members of the royal family, including the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The carriage continued onto Windsor High Street, giving the couple the opportunity to see the well-wishers lining the streets for their special day.