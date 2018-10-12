Royal wedding: Guests and spectators reveal joy over Eugenie and Jack’s big day

Wedding guests, spectators and die-hard royal fans spoke of their joy at experiencing the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Jack’s former headmaster Anthony Wallersteiner said he was very proud of his former pupil and happy to have witnessed the marriage of the couple

Meanwhile, 2nd Lieutenant Mark Osmond, 26, who was part of a guard of honour, said: “When the doors opened and the bride and groom came out the West

Door it was quite a special moment - hairs on the back of my neck were standing up.”

Pictured: Celebrity guests at the Royal wedding of Eugenie and Jack

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding. PIC: PA

But some in the crowds thought the newlyweds’ much-anticipated carriage ride through the streets of Windsor was underwhelming.

Mr Wallerseiner, who became headmaster of Stowe in 2003, a year before Jack left, said about the wedding: “Very exciting, happy day, they are

obviously very much in love. So it’s one of those days that brings a smile to everyone’s faces.

“Actually they’re a very modern couple because she works for Hauser & Wirth as a director of the art gallery and he’s just set up his company.”

He described the decision by the couple to have the wedding service readings performed in the nave, where the majority of the 800 guests were

seated, as “inclusive”.

Mr Wallersteiner, who said Jack still supports Stowe as one of the school’s old boys known as Old Stoics, added: “They’re very down to earth

and Jack is very humble and Eugenie doesn’t like to take centre stage, so that was very typical of their style.”

Eugenie’s father the Duke of York is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and guardsmen from the regiment’s Nijmegen Company were lined up on the

west steps of St George’s Chapel as the couple left to begin their new life as husband and wife.

“The guardsmen down there are incredibly proud to be part of this,” said 2nd Lieutenant Osmond.

The Army officer of Nijmegen Company, who is Captain of the Windsor Castle Guard, said about Andrew: “To be invited by him to take part today

is a really nice gesture and something we’ll treasure.”

When the newlyweds went on their short carriage ride through the streets of Windsor two sisters said the spectacle was “well worth the wait”.

Jane Cluett, 58, and sister Emma McCarthy, 46 had travelled from Swindon and waited more than four hours to see the couple.

Ms McCarthy said of Eugenie: “She looked absolutely beautiful and very, very happy.

“We toasted to the bride and groom with a glass of Prosecco and some red velvet chocolate cake.”

But Caroline Lewis, 50, from Cardiff and her daughter Hannah White, 23, from Oxford, were not impressed.

Ms White said: “It was amazing to see the carriage, but we were wondering if there was going to be a bit more than that.”

Her mother added: “I was expecting to see the other royals.

“I did think they might have followed her around the block or something, that would have been nice, as I was so excited about it.”