Royal wedding: Modern neckline with traditional long sleeves - reaction to Meghan’s dress

The first glimpse of Meghan’s dress has revealed an “elegant and sophisticated” choice, a commentator has said.

Aruna Seth, shoe designer and socialite, said the boat neckline on the white dress was “modern” complemented by traditional long sleeves.

Ms Seth, who designed Pippa Middleton’s shoes for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: “The veil looks very traditional and as I expected and her hair up looks gorgeous in a low bun.”

“Very elegant and sophisticated.”

When asked how it compares to Kate’s dress, she added: “Looks more simple and the boat neck is very modern, traditional long-sleeved.”

The first glimpse of the bride’s gown was seen as she travelled to St George’s Chapel in a vintage Rolls-Royce limousine, loaned for the day by the Queen.

Wearing a white veil and white dress with a boat neck she waved to onlookers as the car departed.

