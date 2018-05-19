Royal wedding: What are Prince Harry and his best man wearing?

Have your say

Kensington Palace has released details of what Prince Harry and hist best man the Duke of Cambridge are wearing.

Bridegroom and Best Man Uniforms

Both Prince Harry and The Duke of Cambridge will wear the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Her Majesty The Queen gave her permission for Prince Harry to get married in his uniform.

Both uniforms were tailored at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.

In pictures: Did you spot these celebrities at the royal wedding?

Prince Harry

The frockcoat is made from blue doeskin. It is single-breasted in style with a stand-up collar, complete with figured braiding of Regimental pattern.

The uniform was cut and made by hand. The sleeve pattern is intricate in detail and took one person one week to complete.

The frockcoat is ranked to Major with large gold embroidered crowns.

The badge on the left chest is Pilots’ Wings attained whilst serving with the Army Air Corps for flying Apache helicopters.

The four medal ribbons below the Wings are, from left to right: K.C.V.O., Afghanistan with rosette, The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The trousers, officially called ‘overalls’, are made from a blue and black wool barathea and are fastened by a leather strap and buckle underneath the boot. They would have traditionally been worn on horseback.

The hat is a Blues and Royals Forage Cap (No.1 Dress cap).

There is a white buckskin waist belt with Regimental buckle and slings but no sword.

The Duke of Cambridge

The Best Man is wearing the same uniform as the Groom, also to the Rank of Major.

The Wings are those attained flying helicopters whilst serving with the RAF, the two medals below from left to right are: Queen’s Golden Jubilee and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The Duke of Cambridge is also wearing the Garter Star.

As an Aide-de-Camp to Her Majesty The Queen, The Duke is wearing the EIIR cyphers on his shoulder straps along with a gold Aiguillette on his right shoulder.

Dege & Skinner

Dege & Skinner made the uniforms for Their Royal Highnesses when they were commissioned into the Blues and Royals, a moment captured on canvas by Nicky Philipps in her double portrait, which currently hangs in the National Portrait Gallery, London.

They also made Prince Harry’s Tropical No.3 Dress uniform for the Blues and Royals worn when he represented The Queen on a tour of the Caribbean in 2013 to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of her Coronation.