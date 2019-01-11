RSPCA appeal after cat was shot in the head with an airgun

A much-loved cat has had to be put to sleep after being shot in the head with an airgun in Eggborough, Selby.

Dusty was found on Green Acres by a neighbour covered in blood, unable to walk or stand.

Her owner took her straight to the vets where she was given pain relief and x-rayed. Sadly vets advised she needed to be euthanised.

Owner Kate Brown said: “I’m devastated.

“It’s impossible to understand why someone would do something like this. I don’t think I’ll ever get my head around it.

“The way she died was awful. She was in a massive amount of pain and distress.

“Dusty was a much-loved and very loving cat and will be missed terribly by all of the family.”

Dusty was three years and ten months old, and had been owned by Kate since she was a kitten. The incident happened on Monday (7 January).

RSPCA inspector Thomas Hutton, who is investigating, said: “Dusty was previously shot in the leg with an airgun, back in November, and the pellet removed by vets.

“Clearly someone in the area has deliberated targeted her, causing a great deal of suffering to Dusty not once but twice, and her now her death.

“This is a criminal offence and carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

“Anyone with any specific information about who is responsible, or who saw anything they think might help my investigation, should call our inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

Owner Kate said: “I am fearful that this is not the end of it and until the person who did it is caught, our other cat and many other cats in the area are at significant risk.

“If you know anything, please call the RSPCA or North Yorkshire Police, who are both investigating.”

