Rugby club’s tribute to player with ‘heart of a lion’

The coach of Lewis Hilton says he will never forget the teenager after his tragic death from meningitis.

Lewis was a tight-head prop for Old Rishworthians, where his dad Morley is a coach.

READ MORE: Meningitis alert after tragic death of talented Halifax rugby player, 19

Dave McDonnell, manager of the Old Rishworthians development squad, said: “As a coach I have had the pleasure to watch Lewis grow from a skinny six-year-old, play through the age groups to Colts, and then become a regular in the club’s development team.

“Lewis was a very pleasant young boy who was always keen to train and play his chosen game, and I am honoured to have seen him grow into an affable, humorous young man, who I am pleased to call my friend.

“As a member of the senior squad he was a well liked character, self-effacing, slight in stature for a hooker, but with the heart of a lion, and the ultimate team player.

“You would be hard pressed to find anyone who had a bad word against him.

“Lewis was a loving, devoted son to Morley and Tracy and was a credit to them and his family, and I will never forget him.

“Old Rishworthians is a family orientated club, and the sudden passing of Lewis deeply affected the Colts and senior players particularly, and has reverberated throughout the club.

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, compassion and support from the rugby community throughout the county and beyond, and I know that we will all miss him dearly.”