Rugby star tackling business leadership with TMA NextGen talk at The Yorkshire Post

Rugby superstar Phil Clarke is tackling business leadership issues and passing on his top tips with other guest speakers at a free TMA NextGen event at The Yorkshire Post.

Joining the former Wigan and Great Britain Rugby League Captain is Wayne Hoyle, an extreme leader and former special forces officer, plus Professor Andy McCann, a specialist in mental skills for human performance.

The event, hosted and sponsored by Hilco Valuation Services, a full-service appraiser of business assets with an office in Leeds, is about leadership and how people deal it.

It will also look at the mental changes and strengths that it develops, explained North and Midlands TMA NextGen committee's Rashmi Dubé, Managing Director of Legatus Law, which deals in business legal solutions.

Rashmi is an award winning lawyer and is columnist on business news for The Yorkshire Post.

The TMA - Thought Leadership and Networking - brings together professionals from across the UK, Europe and worldwide to meet, network and hear the latest news within business recovery, corporate turnaround and restructuring.

It's members are from all parts of the turnaround market, including accountants, hedge funds, private equity houses, lawyers, corporate finance specialists, valuers and banks and even unions and members of the Government and it organisers more than 30 events annually.

TMA NextGen is a branch of it aimed at the next generation of UK Turnaround professionals in the early stages of their career aged 35 and under.

