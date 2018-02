Have your say

Hundreds of runners took part in the half-marathon and 10k races at the Harewood estate today.

The British Heart Foundation fundraiser takes place in the grounds of Harewood House, and has been running since 2015.

Runners set off in front of Harewood House

In cold but sunny conditions, entrants set off in front of the stately home.

A warm-up outside Harewood House

The off-road race takes in tough terrain around the estate