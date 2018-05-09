Running half marathon for Leeds hospice after cousin’s death

ACCOUNTANT Tom Bell is set to run this Sunday’s Leeds half Marathon to help the hospice that cared for his cousin who died aged just 22.

Mr Bell, 30, of Bramley, wants to thank the Sue Ryder community nurses from Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley who looked after Joshua Sanderson-Bell before his death following a long illness.

Mr Bell, said: “It’s the first time I will have run a half marathon and I decided to raise funds for the wonderful work done by the hospice.

“Joshua was cared for by the community nurses at home, where he sadly passed away in November 2014.

“They were superb, caring and compassionate and did a great job with Joshua and helped the family immeasurably”.

Joshua’s father, Jason Sanderson, of Bramley, said: “The nurses made Josh so at ease even though he was nearing end of life they made him as comfortable as possible and made his final journey as peaceful as we could have wished for.”

Mr Bell played rugby league at Stanningley ARLFC from the age of six until he was in his mid twenties.

But he is not a serious runner and only started pounding the streets six months ago.

Mr Bell has completed four 10k races this year, but this Sunday’s race will be his first half marathon.

Chartered accountant Mr Bell is president of West Yorkshire and York Society of Chartered Accountants, which raised £1,626 for Wheatfields Hospice at its annual dinner in Leeds last month.

He has set a target to raise £500 from the half marathon. To support Mr Bell’s fundraising, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomas-bell12