Rural business burgled in Ryedale

Witnesses are being sought by police to a burglary at a business premises in a Ryedale village.

North Yorkshire Police said the business was targeted overnight on Monday, or in the early hours on Tuesday, when the culprit, or culprits, drove across a stubble field to reach the rear of the premises and then climbed over a fence.

Police have not said exactly what goods were stolen, only that "a number of items were stolen and a CCTV system damaged".

A force spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about any people or vehicles seen acting suspiciously.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC70 L Neville-Beck. You can also email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."

Anyone passing on information to the police in connection with the burglary is asked to quote reference number NYP-04092018-0098.