Drivers in West Yorkshire are facing lengthy delays this morning following a collision on the M62.

Three of the four lanes on the motorway’s eastbound carriageway are blocked between junctions 26 and 27 near Birkenshaw.

The Highways Agency said the collision involved “multiple vehicles”, with emergency services in attendance

Delays of up to an hour are being reported in the area and drivers are being urged to take extra care on the approach to the scene.