Rush hour warning to avoid main road in Knaresborough after crash involving pedestrians

Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a major road in North Yorkshire was closed following a collision involving pedestrians.

Boroughbridge Road, in Knaresborough, will be closed for at least an hour, at the junction with Tentergate Lane.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the road was closed at about 5.30pm following the collision, which involved a car and two pedestrians.

Motorists are being advised to to avoid the area while police officers and paramedics are at the scene.

The spokesperson said: "Boroughbridge Road is currently closed near the garage, at the junction of Tentergate Lane.

"It is expected to stay closed for around an hour while police and ambulance crews deal with the incident.

"Local diversions are in place, but drivers are advised to use alternative routes during rush hour and avoid the area entirely if possible."