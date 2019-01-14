RWE Ferrybridge is looking for engineering trainees and apprentices

RWE Ferrybridge is looking for enthusiastic science, maths, engineering or science-hungry students to join its 2019 training programme.

The scheme offers opportunities to complete the Engineering Technician Programme or the Engineering Apprenticeship Programme.

The RWE Generation UK Engineering Apprentice Programme lasts four years, providing trainees with an in-depth understanding of the technical and practical skills required to work in power plants.

During the first two years, students will study towards an Advanced Manufacturing Engineering BTEC Level 3 diploma in Bradford, and undertake a range of practical skills training at RWE Generation’s training facility at Ferrybridge. In years 3 and 4, students will develop ‘on the job’ in state-of-the-art power stations. In the third year, students will agree an area of specialism to study: electrical or mechanical engineering or control and instrumentation.

RWE Generation is also looking for people to join its Generation Engineering Technician Training Programme. This programme also lasts four years, has been specially designed to meet the requirements of the business, and is accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). This programme will provide people with extensive knowledge of the technical and practical skills needed to be tomorrow’s power generation technicians.

The programme contains a blend of academic study at a college based in Bradford, studying for a BTEC Level 2 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering and a Level 4 HNC Diploma in Operations Engineering. Trainees will also take part in practical skills, training at RWE’s Ferrybridge training facility and on the job training and experience in leading power stations during years 3 and 4.

Apprentices and technician trainees will be supported by experienced power industry and training professionals.

Steve Glover, director of hard coal and gas power Plant UK RWE Generation, “Our training programmes have been specially designed to give aspiring engineers the very best in on the job technical training and educational qualifications. We are looking forward to meeting and hiring the future of our business.”

RWE is the UK’s second largest generator, supplying more than 10 per cent of the UK’s electricity.

To find out the entry requirements, salary and to apply for any of the RWE programmes, visit www.rweukjobs.com.