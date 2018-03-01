Ryanair cancels Leeds Bradford Airport flights after snowstorms

Ryanair has said that all its flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled for the rest of today (Thursday).

The airline said it was taking the action due to the adverse weather conditions.

All customers have been notified about their options through email or text messages.

Read more: Why is the arrival of Storm Emma so worrying? when will it get here? and what does it mean for Yorkshire?

A statement released at 11.20am read: "Due to continuing adverse weather conditions, Ryanair expects further flight delays and cancellations at airports today and tomorrow (Thursday 1st and Friday 2ndMarch 2018) and we recommend customers check the status of their flight at Ryanair.com before making their way to the airport.

"We are doing everything we can to re-accommodate customers and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by these disruptions which are entirely outside of our control."

It added: "All flights to/from East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Edinburgh & Glasgow Airports have been cancelled for the remainder of the day. All affected customers have been notified of their options by email / SMS text message."

A number of flights have also been cancelled at Dublin Airport today and tomorrow, and services from Cork Airport and Kerry Airport are also cancelled for the remainder of the day.