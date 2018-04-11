Sacked Scarborough lifeboat coxswain hits back at RNLI

A decorated Scarborough RNLI coxswain has hit out at the charity after it sacked him after more than 30 years’ service.

The life-saving charity “stood down” Tom Clark for leading what it called an “unauthorised training exercise”.

Mr Clark, who was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2016 for his service to Scarborough RNLI, called the claims “rubbish” and said the charity had “lost focus of saving lives at sea”.

A wave of support online for Mr Clark has begun, with one Scarborough business saying it would remove all

pictures of the RNLI in a show of solidarity.

The issue revolves around a training exercise last year.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “An internal RNLI investigation has recently been concluded into an incident at Scarborough lifeboat station and, as a result, the volunteer coxswain involved has been permanently stood down.

"Both the inshore and all-weather lifeboats at Scarborough remain on service.

The volunteer crew continue to work closely with the RNLI and the lifesaving operation has not been impacted by this decision.

“The RNLI was made aware of an unauthorised all weather lifeboat training exercise led by the coxswain. It is not acceptable to take out the lifeboat under these circumstances, without proper permissions, and subsequent evidence during the investigation contributed to the decision to stand him down.

“As an emergency service, the RNLI expects its crew members to behave professionally – not just in terms of maritime expertise, but also in behaviour and respect for others - and to carry out their role with due care and diligence at all times.”

Mr Clark, who was made Coxswain in 2002, said in a statement posted online that he believed the decision was unjust.

He said: “To say that the launch was not authorised is rubbish. I informed the lifeboat operations manager, deputy launch authority, 2nd coxswain, deputy 2nd coxswain, station mechanic, head launcher, tractor driver and the crew I was taking to sea, including the two trainee Coxswains that the exercise was aimed at. All gave their blessing and clearance.

“It turned out that two other crew gave back word at the last minute and so I took two passengers, something that has happen for years, one of them being an RNLI representative. They are now saying I should not have taken people to sea.

“About six weeks previous I was told to take four people to sea, who had donated £3,500. A couple of weeks later I was told to take four more that had donated £1,500. There was a mixed message being passed on to me, do we take people to sea or not? Every other station does. If that is a problem the correct way to deal with the situation would have been to instruct me that no passengers were to be taken to sea.”

He added that it was also claimed the sea was “too rough” for the exercise which he disputes, saying his years of experience meant few people were in a better position to judge the conditions.

He concluded: “The only reason I can think of that would make them go to such lengths in getting me out, is over the last two years or so, they have bombarded us with new ways of doing things, new rules, acronyms, forms, health and safety, and my view is that they feel that I’m being left behind with it all.

"[I have] 34 years of service with not one disciplinary mark against my name, and skill, experience, knowledge and the sacrifices that I’ve made count for nothing.

“In my opinion the RNLI has turned into something that doesn’t resemble what the public sees it as. It has turned into a massive corporate giant that has lost its focus in saving lives at sea and all these messages are sending a very negative message to all sea goers.”

However, the RNLI has defended its decision.

A spokesman said: “Subsequent evidence found during the investigation contributed to the decision to stand him down. “The RNLI does not make the decision to stand a volunteer down lightly, and we recognise the long service dedicated to the charity; however it is crucial that all volunteers comply with agreed safety and operational standards, as well as support a positive and inclusive culture.

“A major breach of policy can cause unnecessary risk to life and, therefore, cannot be ignored. Such actions could also result in a delayed rescue launch or impact the lifeboat crew’s ability to respond to a launch request.

“The RNLI is 100% committed to saving lives at sea and would never consider standing someone down unless there was due cause and reason.” Mr Clark’s claims were put to the RNLI but it did not respond at the time of going to print.