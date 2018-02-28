Safestyle order intake for 2018 disappoints

Double glazing firm Safestyle UK said its order intake in 2018 to date has been disappointing and below expectations as the firm continues to be impacted by decling consumer confidence.

Safestyle UK, retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market, said in Decmber 2017 that it had seen a continuing deterioration in the market resulting from declining consumer confidence.

The Bradford-based firm is expecting a very challenging year.

Safestyle said: “The activities of an aggressive new market entrant have added to an already competitive landscape and impacted the group in certain areas of its operations.”