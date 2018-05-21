Have your say

​Double glazing firm Safestyle UK has issued a claim seeking damages against arch rival SafeGlaze UK and a number of named individuals.

Last month, shares in ​Safestyle ​​plunged after the firm warned that trading conditions have deteriorated, ​part​ly because of the actions of a very aggressive new entrant​, namely SafeGlaze, which is also based in Bradford.

The claim was made in the Business and Property Courts of England & Wales, on the Intellectual Property list.

The claim asks the Court to determine whether Safestyle is entitled to injunctive relief and damages from what the ​g​roup considers to be ​“​passing off, the misuse of confidential information, unlawful means conspiracy and malicious falsehood​“​. Safestyle is also applying for urgent interim relief, pending the trial.

Safestyle, the leading retailer and manufacturer of uPVC replacement windows and doors to homeowners, ​said it ​has invested heavily in building its leading market position over many years.

The ​g​roup ​said it ​welcomes healthy competition in the market, but ​it ​is committed to protecting its brand, its reputation, and its staff.

The firm said a​ further announcement will be made in due course.

I​t is understood that Safestyle believes ​that SafeGlaze’s website is very similar to its own and the name is also very close.

A number of SafeGlaze employees were originally employed by Safestyle.

E​arlier this month​ Safestyle appointed restructuring specialist Mike Gallacher as its new chief executive following a turbulent time for the company.

Mr Gallacher replaces Steve Birmingham in what the company said was part of long-established senior management succession plans.

​Mr Gallacher has a strong pedigree ​with over 20 years’ commercial and operational experience of building and managing businesses in the UK and internationally.