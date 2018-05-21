Safestyle seeks damages from arch rival

Double glazing firm Safestyle UK has issued a claim seeking damages against arch rival SafeGlaze UK and a number of named individuals.
Last month, shares in Safestyle plunged after the firm warned that trading conditions have deteriorated, partly because of the actions of a very aggressive new entrant, namely SafeGlaze, which is also based in Bradford.
The claim was made in the Business and Property Courts of England & Wales, on the Intellectual Property list.
The claim asks the Court to determine whether Safestyle is entitled to injunctive relief and damages from what the group considers to be “passing off, the misuse of confidential information, unlawful means conspiracy and malicious falsehood“. Safestyle is also applying for urgent interim relief, pending the trial.
Safestyle, the leading retailer and manufacturer of uPVC replacement windows and doors to homeowners, said it has invested heavily in building its leading market position over many years.
The group said it welcomes healthy competition in the market, but it is committed to protecting its brand, its reputation, and its staff.
The firm said a further announcement will be made in due course.
It is understood that Safestyle believes that SafeGlaze’s website is very similar to its own and the name is also very close.
A number of SafeGlaze employees were originally employed by Safestyle.
Earlier this month Safestyle appointed restructuring specialist Mike Gallacher as its new chief executive following a turbulent time for the company.
Mr Gallacher replaces Steve Birmingham in what the company said was part of long-established senior management succession plans.
Mr Gallacher has a strong pedigree with over 20 years’ commercial and operational experience of building and managing businesses in the UK and internationally.