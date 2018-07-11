Shares in Safestyle UK ​plunged nearly 20 per cent after the Bradford-based double glazing firm issued its second profit warning in three months​.

The group blamed higher costs, sending its shares to an all​ ​time low. Shares ​in​ the company slumped as much as 26 per​ ​cent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange​ and were down 19.5 per cent at 4pm at 40.5p.​

​The firm ​is now ​forecast​ing an​ underlying pre​-​tax loss and ​said ​revenue ​will be ​below market expectations for the year ​to Dec​ember​ 31​. The group said​ its gross margins have been ​hit by higher digital marketing costs and sales commissions.

The​ ​retailer, which sells PVC windows and doors, has been struggling with a steady decline in sales volume amid rising inflation and ​falling consumer confidence as homeowners ​rein in non-essential spending.

​It has also ​been hit by new market entrant ​​SafeGlaze UK. The two firms, both based in Bradford, have become arch enemies since Safestyle accused its rival of ​“​passing off, the misuse of confidential information, unlawful means conspiracy and malicious falsehood“. ​

​Safestyle was forced to scrap its dividend in April, when it said its 2018 revenue and profit would be significantly below market estimates.

It ​has also seen management changes in recent months as ​c​hairman Peter Richardson resigned shortly after assuming the role. Former Mars executive Mike Gallacher joined as Safestyle’s chief executive in May, taking over the post from Steve Birmingham.

The company​ said its​ order intake ​has ​improved in recent weeks, but ​i​s still at a lower level than expected​. Pricing remains​ firm a​fter​ the company i​ntroduced price increases​.

Safestyle also forecast ​£​6​m in one-off costs this year. However, it expressed confidence in its medium and long term prospects as it expects material annual savings from its cost savings programme.

A​nalyst Charlie Campbell at Liberum said: "Safestyle’s trading update contains the good news that order intake has now stabilised following disruption from a very aggressive new market entrant, and that staff numbers are now starting to be rebuilt.

​"​The bad news is that activity levels are at a lower level and margins have suffered more than originally expected. This has led us to reduce expected ​pre-tax profit​ from a £4m profit to a £3m loss, but we are confident in new management’s ability to restore profits.​"

Mr Campbell said ​the balance sheet ​should have a small net cash position at ​the ​year end, but facilities are now in place and ​he does not expect these to be needed without a further deterioration in trading.

​Liberum has cuts its target price from 60p to 40p to anticipate the stock market reaction​.

"B​ut we are starting to see significant upside on a two year view if recovery takes hold, noting that the shares would only be on ​two times​ peak earnings at that level​," said Mr Campbell.

​"​We expect profit recovery in 2019 as Safestyle rebuilds its lead generation capability and as the ​g​roup benefits from price increases made through the second half of 2018. We are confident that these will hold as we understand that the whole industry has pushed prices up.​"​

In late May, Safestyle said it had won the first round of its legal battle against SafeGlaze UK. .

At the hearing, the Court made a number of orders against SafeGlaze and some named individuals.