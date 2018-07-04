Sainsbury’s reports rise in sales and pushes ahead with Asda merger

Big four supermarket Sainsbury’s has reported a 0.2 per cent rise in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, for its first quarter to June 30.

The sales rise marks a slowdown from the 0.9 per cent reported in the previous three months.

The Argos owner said general merchandise sales grew by 1.7 per cent and clothing sales grew by 0.8 per cent, both outperforming “a very challenging market”.

The supermarket, which is pushing ahead with a £12bn merger with Big Four rival Asda, said despite the slowdown in sales growth, sales by volume had improved thanks to price cuts.

Mike Coupe, group chief executive, said: “The headline numbers reflect the level of price reductions we have made in key areas like fresh meat, fruit and vegetables since March.

“Our price position has improved and customers have responded well, resulting in a continuation of the improved volume trend we saw in the second half of last financial year.”

He added: “The market remains competitive. However, we have the right strategy in place and our proposal to combine Sainsbury’s and Asda will create a dynamic new player in UK retail, with the scale to give customers more of what they want today and create a more resilient and adaptable business for the future.”