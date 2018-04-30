Sajid Javid's move in Cabinet shake-up 'could bring new impetus to Yorkshire devolution bid'

The replacement of Sajid Javid with James Brokenshire as Local Government Secretary could being new impetus to the campaign for a Yorkshire-wide devolution deal, according to an MP.

Mr Javid has been appointed Home Secretary in a Cabinet reshuffle forced by the resignation of Amber Rudd over the Windrush scandal.

He was appointed by telephone by Prime Minister Theresa May the morning after Ms Rudd's departure, and becomes the first Home Secretary from an ethnic minority background.

He was replaced as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government by former Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire, who has recently returned to Westminster after treatment for cancer.

Among the items in the new Cabinet Minister's in-tray is likely to be the future of devolution in Yorkshire, with efforts to transfer vital powers and funding to the region from Whitehall progressing slowly.

Mr Brokenshire's likely position on the issue is unclear, as he has been involved with home affairs, rather than local government, for the majority of his time since entering Parliament in 2005.

And the terminology he uses when referring to devolution in the region is likely to be scrutinised carefully by local leaders as they look for signs he might be sympathetic to their cause. As the son of a former council chief executive, it is hoped he will have a better initial understanding of local government than his predecessor.

In March, Mr Javid said he would "carefully consider" a detailed proposal by the region's council leaders on what a One Yorkshire devolution deal could look like.

The 10-page document was a response to Mr Javid’s request for more meat on the bones after being presented with a nearly united front from Yorkshire’s politicians the previous week.

Previously hostile Ministers appear to be softening their stance on such a move, with a source close to discussions on the Government side saying at the time that “our door is always open”.

On May 3, a mayor will be appointed for the Sheffield City Region with virtually no powers or resources, due to a lack of agreement among local leaders about a devolution deal in South Yorkshire.

Keighley MP John Grogan, a prominent supporter of a One Yorkshire agreement, is set to ask a question about the current situation in the Commons this afternoon.

He said: "I hope the appointment of a new Secretary of State will bring fresh impetus to the campaign for One Yorkshire devolution.

"As a former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Mr Brokenshire knows all about the need to devolve power away from Whitehall. I hope he will take a keen interest in the issue.

"What greater political legacy could he leave for his tenure in office than being known as the man who led the negotiations which resulted in the election of the first mayor of Yorkshire?"