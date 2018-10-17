Salmonella outbreak in Hull linked to recalled liquid egg white product

Health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonella in Hull linked to a nationally distributed liquid egg white product.

"Dr Zak’s Barn Farmed Liquid Egg White" - a product sometimes used by bodybuilders as a good source of protein - was recalled last month by the Food Standards Agency.

Testing of batches of the product have shown them to be contaminated with the same batch of salmonella bacteria which has made a small number of people ill.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever.

Since mid-August, three cases of salmonella have been confirmed in those who consumed Dr Zak's and a further five remain under investigation nationally.

The first cases were identified in Hull and the council's Public Health team has been working closely with partners including Public Health England (PHE).

Hull Council said its environmental health officials were "instrumental" in first identifying that a case of salmonella food poisoning found by a GP could be linked to the product.

Food and Health and Safety Manager Rachel Stevenson said: "Officers acted quickly to remove local supplies and to send samples of the product through to PHE laboratories for testing.

"This initial action ultimately led to the identification of other cases in Hull and the formation of the outbreak control team led by PHE, which then progressed the investigation of the outbreak from a local to a national level".

Most of those affected have now recovered.

Dr Nick Phin, Deputy Director, National Infection Service, Public Health England said salmonella could cause a serious infection in those with weakened immune systems or in vulnerable groups including babies, the elderly or pregnant women.

He said: “We’re aware that the high-protein product may be purchased by people for bodybuilding purposes.

"Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever.

“There are simple steps to stop its spread, including cooking food thoroughly, washing fruit and vegetables and washing your hands after using the bathroom.

“Anyone who is concerned about symptoms should contact their GP or out-of-hours service in the first instance.”

The advice is to return the product to where it was purchased and claim a full refund.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought this product please check the details on our recall notices. We’re aware the affected batches could have a use-by date up to February 2019.

“If you’re storing the product from the recalled batches at home, do not eat the product, but return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.”