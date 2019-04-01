Sampling International in Batley acquired by CemTeal

Samples: Batley-based Sampling International has been acquired by CemTeal, parent company to Nottingham-based CEM Press, in a move that will create one of the largest individual pattern book and shade card makers within the UK, with turnover of £8m.

Sampling International has 40 years’ experience in the pattern book, shade card and flooring sectors. The newly announced merger gives CEM Press Limited/Sampling International two production facilities, in Nottingham and Batley. The merger not only increases manufacturing capacity but brings together 99 years of expertise.